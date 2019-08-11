Now, Madhya Pradesh to scrap 200 obsolete laws

The number of such ‘outdated’ legislations may go up to 200, sources in the commission said on Saturday.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government is going to do away with around 200 laws, now deemed ‘irrelevant’. State Law Commission set up in 2018 to review all legislations made by the state has so far found a little over 100 Acts ‘obsolete’.

“Of around 1,000 laws made by the state, nearly 800 have been screened. Of them, around 100 have been found irrelevant now. Number of such obsolete legislations may go up to 200”, Justice Ved Prakash, chairman of Madhya Pradesh Law Commission said.

The commission was scheduled to submit its draft report recommending withdrawal of obsolete legislations to the state government next month.

Prominent among the ‘outdated’ legislations proposed to be dumped included Madhya Pradesh Agriculturist Loan Act, 1984 authorising the state government to recover debts from the farmers and The Bhopal Gas Tragedy Act, 1985 declaring sale of assets of those who fled the capital city in the wake of tragic mishap of leakage of deadly methyl isocyanate from Union Carbide plant here in the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, null and void.

While the MP Agriculturist Act has now lost its relevance since nationalised banks and cooperative societies, not the state government, have been lending to farmers, The Bhopal Gas Tragedy Act enacted for its enforcement from December 2-24, 1984 is now outdated.