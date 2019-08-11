Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Now, Madhya Pradesh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Now, Madhya Pradesh to scrap 200 obsolete laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Aug 11, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 2:32 am IST
State Law Commission set up in 2018 to review all legislations has so far found a little over 100 Acts ‘obsolete’.
The number of such ‘outdated’ legislations may go up to 200, sources in the commission said on Saturday.
 The number of such ‘outdated’ legislations may go up to 200, sources in the commission said on Saturday.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government is going to do away with around 200 laws, now deemed ‘irrelevant’. State Law Commission set up in 2018 to review all legislations made by the state has so far found a little over 100 Acts ‘obsolete’.

The number of such ‘outdated’ legislations may go up to 200, sources in the commission said on Saturday.

 

“Of around 1,000 laws made by the state, nearly 800 have been screened. Of them, around 100 have been found irrelevant now. Number of such obsolete legislations may go up to 200”, Justice Ved Prakash, chairman of Madhya Pradesh Law Commission said.

The commission was scheduled to submit its draft report recommending withdrawal of obsolete legislations to the state government next month.

Prominent among the ‘outdated’ legislations proposed to be dumped included Madhya Pradesh Agriculturist Loan Act, 1984 authorising the state government to recover debts from the farmers and The Bhopal Gas Tragedy Act, 1985 declaring sale of assets of those who fled the capital city in the wake of tragic mishap of leakage of deadly methyl isocyanate from Union Carbide plant here in the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, null and void.

While the MP Agriculturist Act has now lost its relevance since nationalised banks and cooperative societies, not the state government,  have been lending to farmers, The Bhopal Gas Tragedy Act enacted for its enforcement from December 2-24, 1984 is now outdated.

...
Tags: state law commission, obsolete laws, ved prakash
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

A temporary walkway built for construction of a new bridge was washed off in the flash floods at Korappuzha in Kozhikode on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

3 more die in rain havoc in Kozhikode

Vadvur lake was declared a birds sanctuary in 1999. Forest department created ten mounds with babul and other trees for birds to nestle. These mounds 1.5mts high and 50 mts in length and ten mts in breadth are located well inside the lake providing the birds trees to perch and prey upon in the lake. .

Greens welcome new Central notification on eco-sensitive zone status for sanctuaries

Rescue workers in action at Kavalappara, Malappuram on Saturday where more than 50 persons suspected buried in a landslide. (Photo: DC)

Wayanad: 60-member team at Ranimala saved

The tourist destination of Avalanche in Nilgiris has recorded 911-mm of rainfall in 24 hours period ending on August 9. There were more landslips reported across the district. Hundreds have been stranded and thousands of people have been evacuated to relief camps.

Send BRO engineers for Ooty road repairs, A Raja urges Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Greens welcome new Central notification on eco-sensitive zone status for sanctuaries

Vadvur lake was declared a birds sanctuary in 1999. Forest department created ten mounds with babul and other trees for birds to nestle. These mounds 1.5mts high and 50 mts in length and ten mts in breadth are located well inside the lake providing the birds trees to perch and prey upon in the lake. .

Send BRO engineers for Ooty road repairs, A Raja urges Centre

The tourist destination of Avalanche in Nilgiris has recorded 911-mm of rainfall in 24 hours period ending on August 9. There were more landslips reported across the district. Hundreds have been stranded and thousands of people have been evacuated to relief camps.

Nilgiris limping back to normalcy

The battered road along the Emerald-Avalanche sector that hinders road connectivity to Avalanche near Ooty. (Photo: DC)

Flood alert sounded for villages on Cauvery bank, Mettur catchment

With more inflows, water level rapidly increasing in the vast expanse of Mettur reservoir near Salem on Saturda(Photo: DC)

Heavy inflows into Mettur dam raise hopes for delta farmers

Mettur dam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham