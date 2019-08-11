Noted freedom fighter Dayanidhi Nayak passes away at 95

Bargarh: Noted freedom fighter Dayanidhi Nayak, who struggled against the British Government during the Quit India movement, breathed his last at his native village, Panimora on Saturday at the age of 95.

One of the 32 freedom fighters from Panimora, he joined the Quit India movement against the British government and was a devout follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

Present during his last rites in Panimora, Additional District Magistrate of Bargarh, Kurtibas Rout said, "He was one of the last two surviving of the 32 foot soldiers from Panimora. He will be given a guard of honour by the state administration."

"We are all sad at him passing away as he was a renown freedom fighter." Rout added.

Highlighting his contribution as a freedom fighter, Professor Tekchand, editor of Swatantrata Sangrami Samiti of Panimora, said, "He was the youngest freedom fighter from Panimora. During Quit India movement, he was jailed for nine months. He was a pure Gandhian and he even used to weave his own clothes like him."