National Conference moves Supreme Court challenging Presidential order

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Arguing that the legislation approved by the Parliament and the orders issued by the President subsequently were “unconstitutional”.
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The National Conference mounted a legal challenge in the Supreme Court on Saturday to the changes made in the Constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, contending that these have taken away rights of its citizens without their mandate.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (rtd) Hasnain Masoodi, both Lok Sabha members belonging to the National Conference.

 

The petition has been filed in the apex court by Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (rtd) Hasnain Masoodi, both Lok Sabha members belonging to the National Conference.

Mr Lone is a former Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and Mr Masoodi is a retired judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court who ruled in 2015 that the Article 370 was a permanent feature of the Constitution.

