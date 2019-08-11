Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 ‘Most flatteri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Tharoor’s tweet was quick to lighten the mood on social media platform and it garnered close thousands of likes and retweetes.
Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)

New Delhi: Despite the conundrum in the ranks of his party and the flood-like situation in his home state Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday provided netizens an opportunity to have a good laugh at his expense.

Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare!

 

“The most flattering image going around on WhatsApp today -- amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare and then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though I am completely unworthy of the honour!),” his tweet, in which the morphed photo was also embedded, read.

Tharoor’s tweet was quick to lighten the mood on the social media platform and it garnered close to 10 thousand likes and was retweeted more than 800 times.

While Shakespeare is widely regarded as the greatest contributor to the English language, Tharoor, has often been at the receiving end of many jokes, from his followers and critics alike, for his choice of words in his tweets and speeches that often leaves people baffled and curious at the same time.

Probably the most famous expression by Tharoor was the tweet shared by him in May 2017, using the term ‘Exasperating Farrago of Distortions’ for a journalist whose reporting the Congress lawmaker did not agree with.

In December 2017, he had poked fun at himself by tweeting, “To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate with precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!”.

Tharoor’s choice of words ranging from ‘puerile’ (silly or immature), ‘lacune’ (an unfilled space), arcana (secrets) and ‘frisson’ (sudden feeling of excitement or fear) amongst others, have left the people in splits.

The seasoned politician is no novice at humour too. The Congress MP has used his skills in the language to advertise his book too. In a tweet back in October 2018 he said “My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why.”

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, shakespeare, congress, social media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards. (Photo: File | ANI)

30 dead, 10 missing in Pune as floods continue to batter Maharashtra

Rahul is expected to visit relief camps at Kottakal in Nilambur, Mambad, Edavannappara and attend a review meeting at the Malappuram Collectorate, Congress sources said. (Photo: File)

Toll rises to 59 in Kerala; Rahul to visit Wayanad, other affected areas

'On Friday, we got a rape complaint by an inspector and a video was also shot which was used to sexually assault her several times,' Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pushpa said. (Photo: ANI)

Police inspector held for raping woman in Haryana

The husband of a local BJP leader was allegedly thrashed in Aligarh by some people after his wife participated in the BJP's membership drive. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

UP man thrashed after wife participated in BJP membership drive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaishankar to visit China today, to co-chair 2nd HLM meet amid tensions

The decision to establish the HLM was taken during the maiden informal summit between Modi and Xi in Wuhan in April last year. (Photo: AP)

BJP asks party leaders, workers to enroll 5 lakh new members in Hyderabad

BJP leader Rama Krishna said the membership drive is witnessing good response from people after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Delhi court grants bail to man accused of giving triple talaq to wife

The case was registered under Section 4 (punishment for giving triple talaq) of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. (Photo: File)

Noted freedom fighter Dayanidhi Nayak passes away at 95

Freedom fighter Dayanidhi Nayak (Photo: ANI)

Indian Railways announces free transportation of aid in flood-affected states

This was issued with the approval of the Finance Directorate of Ministry of Railways. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham