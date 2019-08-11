Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Kashmir now open to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir now open to bring brides: Manohar Lal Khattar

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 1:52 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 1:52 am IST
His remarks drew flak from various quarters, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming them “despicable”.
Manohar Lal Khattar.
 Manohar Lal Khattar.

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has courted a controversy with his remarks that “some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there”.

Mr Khattar was expressing concern over low sex ratio in Haryana at an event in Fatehabad on Friday when he made the remarks in an apparent reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. “Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society,” he said.

 

His remarks drew flak from various quarters, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming them “despicable”.

Reacting to the criticism, the Chief Minister accused the media of “running a misleading and factless campaign” against him and shared on Twitter a full video of the event. “Daughters are our pride. Daughters of entire country are our daughters,” Mr Khattar tweeted.

He also attacked Mr Rahul Gandhi. “Dear @RahulGandhi ji, at least at your level you shouldn’t react on distorted news. I’m attaching a video of what I actually said, and in what context — this will give you clarity of mind,” he tweeted.

Haryana minister O.P. Dhankar had in 2014 said he would bring brides from Bihar for youths of Haryana if they were unable to find a match in the state which was infamous for its skewedsex ratio.

DCW wants FIR against Khattar, BJP backs him
The BJP came out in the support of Khattar, saying the Chief Minister was referring to the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign of the party and trying to highlight the problems caused by skewed sex ratio. “The statement of the Chief Minister is being twisted under an agenda,” the Haryana BJP said while sharing the video of CM.

Reacting to the controversy, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, “Haryana CM Khattar’s comment on Kashmir women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not asserts to be owned by men.” Hitting back, Khattar tweeted, “Weak, insecure and pathetic are adjectives people use for the President of the Congress Party. Manufa-cturing statements & subsequently destroying their own party does not work in the long term.”

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said Khattar’s remarks depict the mindset of the BJP.

“I am not against the marriage of Kashmiri girls in other states, but the manner in which Haryana CM has said is not right. Such a thing can be said by someone who does not have a daughter. A leader to say like this means the BJP has a bad mindset about girls, as they are not a commodity that you can take them away,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday demanded that an FIR be registered against the Haryana Chief Minister for the objectionable remarks. In the past, Khattar had stoked a controversy over remarks on rape and eve-teasing incidents. At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district in 2018, Khattar had said, “The incidents of rape have not increased... Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased.”

...
Tags: cm manohar lal khattar, kashmir, article 370


Latest From Nation

A temporary walkway built for construction of a new bridge was washed off in the flash floods at Korappuzha in Kozhikode on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

3 more die in rain havoc in Kozhikode

Vadvur lake was declared a birds sanctuary in 1999. Forest department created ten mounds with babul and other trees for birds to nestle. These mounds 1.5mts high and 50 mts in length and ten mts in breadth are located well inside the lake providing the birds trees to perch and prey upon in the lake. .

Greens welcome new Central notification on eco-sensitive zone status for sanctuaries

The number of such ‘outdated’ legislations may go up to 200, sources in the commission said on Saturday.

Now, Madhya Pradesh to scrap 200 obsolete laws

Rescue workers in action at Kavalappara, Malappuram on Saturday where more than 50 persons suspected buried in a landslide. (Photo: DC)

Wayanad: 60-member team at Ranimala saved



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kovai woman wins scientific forum award

Mind Next Organisation recently formed its 'World Scientific Forum' and as part of the inception, its aim is to help deserving women to apply for and receive grants for their respective research projects.

The sinister message this shutdown has delivered

Locals purchase food and vegetables during a lockdown in Srinagar on Saturday. (AFP)

Coimbatore: 5-ft-long ‘Rock Python’ found in house

An Indian rock python, a non-venomous snake, suspected to have been washed away in the floods from nearby forests, entered a house belong to one Raj at Thoplipalayam village in Thondamuthoor near Mathuvarayapuram, and was hiding near the cupboard. (Photo: AFP)

Thanjavur: Lost boy finds parents after a year

The boy reunited with his mother. C.Thilakavathi, chairperson of press and social media committee is seen. (Photo: DC)

SP Velumani inspects flood-hit areas in Kovai

The Pillur dam has reached a new height of 97.5-ft against its level of 100-ft and the Siruvani water level has touched 43-ft against its full level of 50-ft. The rainfall recorded was 275.47 mm, added the minister.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham