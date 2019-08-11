Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Karnataka: Former Un ...
Karnataka: Former Union Minister rescued from his house in flood-affected Bantwal

Published Aug 11, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to floods caused by incessant rains in the region.
The Chief Minister informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state. (Photo: ANI)
Mangaluru: The district administration on Saturday rescued former Union Minister and Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary from his house in flood-affected Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the people who lost their lives in the floods that have crippled the state.

 

"So far, 24 people have lost their lives due to floods. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased," Chief Minister Yediyurappa said at a press conference here.

"20 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, 10 Army teams, five Navy teams, and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations," Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.

The floodwater is likely to recede in two to three days, he said.

Yediyurappa also said that around 3.75 lakh hectare crop area, 14,000 houses and 478 km of power lines have been damaged in the floods.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.

All Konkan Railway trains were also cancelled after a landslide occurred near Karwar area.

