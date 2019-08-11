Indian Railways announces free transportation of aid in flood-affected states

This was issued with the approval of the Finance Directorate of Ministry of Railways. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Saturday announced to provide free transportation of aid and relief measures in flood-affected Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala till August 31.

"All Government Organisation across the country can book relief material for free of cost to Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra States. Other organisation as deemed fit by Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) may also avail of this provision," an official press note said.

"However, it may be ensured that shipper is District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching/ receiving station is situated," it added.

Since the transportation of relief is free of cost for the above-mentioned states, therefore, there will be no additional charges for delay/wharfage or any other.

This provision will be in effect till Aug 31, 2019, until further orders.

This was issued with the approval of the Finance Directorate of Ministry of Railways.