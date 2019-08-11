Hyderabad doctor dies in paragliding crash in Himachal

Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A city-based doctor died during a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, according to authorities.

The deceased Chandra Shekar worked as a physiotherapist at a local hospital in the ECIL area in the city.

According to Uma Maheshwari, sister of the deceased, Shekar had embarked on a holiday to Kullu Manali on Thursday and was informed about the paragliding accident and his death on Saturday.

Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali.

"My brother was immediately shifted to a local hospital but the doctors have declared him brought dead," said Uma.

She also sought the government's help in bringing back Shekar's mortal remains to Hyderabad and also appealed for an ex-gratia to the family, since she said their entire family was dependant on him.