Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Hyderabad doctor die ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad doctor dies in paragliding crash in Himachal

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 8:34 am IST
The deceased Chandra Shekar worked as a physiotherapist at a local hospital in the ECIL area in the city.
Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali. (Photo: ANI)
 Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A city-based doctor died during a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, according to authorities.

The deceased Chandra Shekar worked as a physiotherapist at a local hospital in the ECIL area in the city.

 

According to Uma Maheshwari, sister of the deceased, Shekar had embarked on a holiday to Kullu Manali on Thursday and was informed about the paragliding accident and his death on Saturday.

Chandra Shekar sustained severe injuries while the parachute operator who was with him in the paraglider suffered a fracture after the craft fell to the ground to the operator that took off from a hill in Kullu- Manali.

"My brother was immediately shifted to a local hospital but the doctors have declared him brought dead," said Uma.

She also sought the government's help in bringing back Shekar's mortal remains to Hyderabad and also appealed for an ex-gratia to the family, since she said their entire family was dependant on him.

...
Tags: paragliding crash, doctor
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: Former Union Minister rescued from his house in flood-affected Bantwal

Construction of a new parliament building is being considered among various options, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday, adding that a final call was yet to be taken. (Photo: File)

Working longer hours sends positive message in country: LS Speaker Om Birla

As of Saturday morning, Gujarat had received 77.80 per cent of annual average rainfall, with south Gujarat receiving 98.31 per cent rainfall, Met department data showed. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

16 killed after heavy rain including wall collapses in Gujarat, thousands rescued

Srisailam dam

Flood threat to Kurnool, officials on high alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Former Union Minister rescued from his house in flood-affected Bantwal

The Chief Minister informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state. (Photo: ANI)

16 killed after heavy rain including wall collapses in Gujarat, thousands rescued

As of Saturday morning, Gujarat had received 77.80 per cent of annual average rainfall, with south Gujarat receiving 98.31 per cent rainfall, Met department data showed. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Warangal: 3 kids survive electric shock

H. Tarun undergo treatment at a hospital

Germany, OPEC nations express interest for ventures in state

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Adilabad: Pink bollworm back to attacking cotton

Pink bollworm found in the cotton cotton crops in Ponnari village in Tamsi mandal of Adilabad district on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham