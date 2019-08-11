Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Dr G Parameshwar see ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dr G Parameshwar seeks Rs 10,000 cr package for flood affected Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 11, 2019, 5:51 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 5:52 am IST
He also said he will contribute a months' salary towards the CM Relief Fund.
G Parameshwar
 G Parameshwar

Bengaluru: Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwar has urged the Centre to release a special relief package of Rs 10,000 crore to the flood affected Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters Dr Parameshwar said "Floods have wrecked disaster in the state. There is no full-fledged government in the state to handle this emergency condition."

 

He also said he will contribute a months' salary towards the CM Relief Fund.

Prime minister Mr Narendra Modi or the union home minister Mr Amit Shah should carry out an aerial survey and announce a special package of Rs 10,000 crore, he demanded.

He slammed the state government and stated that the BJP which was keen in pulling down the Congress-JDS coalition government has not shown the same interest in expanding the government.

If the state BJP is waiting to know the fate of the disgruntled MLAs from the Supreme Court, let them openly announce the same, Dr Parameshwara said.

Apart from my one month's salary, I urge all Congress legislators to contribute their salary too, he said and added that through Siddartha Education Institution, Rs 10 lakh will be sent to CM Relief Fund.

Ex-cop’s tweets for flood hit

Former IPS officer K. Annamalai has touched the hearts of the Twitterati through his tweets on people reeling under the impact of heavy rains and floods in various parts of Karnataka.Annamalai had tweeted, "Distressing to see many affected by floods across Karnataka with Uttar Karnataka being the worst hit. Sincere prayers and condolences for the innocent lives lost and hoping things will return to normalcy soon. Time to join hands with the people who need us now."

It may be recalled that young IPS officer has etched a name for himself wherever he was posted in the state and earned the title 'Singham' (inspired from a super cop movie), with his impartial and strict actions.

During his tenure in various districts including Udupi and Chikkamagaluru, he has introduced dynamic policing with a humane touch.

...
Tags: g parameshwar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Germany, OPEC nations express interest for ventures in state

Gitam president M. Sribharath felicitates former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday. — DC

Pranab Mukherjee bats for academic research and innovation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Plea to merge MeeSeva with ward secretariats

The victim was reportedly smothered to death on July 19 and her body was dumped behind the Kempegowda International Airport premises.

Woman’s death: Hubby, sex worker arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Warangal: 3 kids survive electric shock

H. Tarun undergo treatment at a hospital

Adilabad: Pink bollworm back to attacking cotton

Pink bollworm found in the cotton cotton crops in Ponnari village in Tamsi mandal of Adilabad district on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Man breaks into sister’s house to rob her, held

Her brother B. Venkata Surender Babu had broken open the door, entered her house, and threatened her with dire consequences. (Representational image)

Tiger, tiger burning bright... but not in Karnataka

Tiger killed in road accident in Bandipur in 2004. The All India Tiger Status 2018 shows that Karnataka’s tiger population has only risen from 406 to 524, putting it the No 2 spot, just three short of Madhya Pradesh’s top rank.

86 cows die at Vijayawada shelter after eating fodder

Veterinarians have started performing post-mortem on the spot. The shelter has about 1,500 cows.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham