Dr G Parameshwar seeks Rs 10,000 cr package for flood affected Karnataka

Bengaluru: Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwar has urged the Centre to release a special relief package of Rs 10,000 crore to the flood affected Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters Dr Parameshwar said "Floods have wrecked disaster in the state. There is no full-fledged government in the state to handle this emergency condition."

He also said he will contribute a months' salary towards the CM Relief Fund.

Prime minister Mr Narendra Modi or the union home minister Mr Amit Shah should carry out an aerial survey and announce a special package of Rs 10,000 crore, he demanded.

He slammed the state government and stated that the BJP which was keen in pulling down the Congress-JDS coalition government has not shown the same interest in expanding the government.

If the state BJP is waiting to know the fate of the disgruntled MLAs from the Supreme Court, let them openly announce the same, Dr Parameshwara said.

Apart from my one month's salary, I urge all Congress legislators to contribute their salary too, he said and added that through Siddartha Education Institution, Rs 10 lakh will be sent to CM Relief Fund.

Ex-cop’s tweets for flood hit

Former IPS officer K. Annamalai has touched the hearts of the Twitterati through his tweets on people reeling under the impact of heavy rains and floods in various parts of Karnataka.Annamalai had tweeted, "Distressing to see many affected by floods across Karnataka with Uttar Karnataka being the worst hit. Sincere prayers and condolences for the innocent lives lost and hoping things will return to normalcy soon. Time to join hands with the people who need us now."

It may be recalled that young IPS officer has etched a name for himself wherever he was posted in the state and earned the title 'Singham' (inspired from a super cop movie), with his impartial and strict actions.

During his tenure in various districts including Udupi and Chikkamagaluru, he has introduced dynamic policing with a humane touch.