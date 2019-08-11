Delhi court grants bail to man accused of giving triple talaq to wife

The case was registered under Section 4 (punishment for giving triple talaq) of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday granted bail to the man, who was arrested from Azad market area earlier after his wife alleged that he gave her triple talaq.

Magistrate Dinesh Kumar granted him bail on a personal bail bond of rupees 30,000 and a surety of like amount.

Lawyer for accused argued that the accused is an innocent person. "He has been falsely implicated by the complainant. There is matrimonial dispute going between the parties due to which the complainant made a false complaint and misused the process of law," the lawyer said.

He further alleged that police officer did not follow the mandate the law prescribed by the Supreme Court of India.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the complainant argued that a family member of the accused had sent a Fatwa on the WhatsApp number of the complainant's brother stating that the talaq was complete.

"In the present case, allegations against the accused are that he had pronounced triple talaq in violation of sec 4 of the Act. The court had interacted with the complainant and accused. Accused has stated that he had not pronounced triple talaq and he loves his wife and allegations made against him are false. The court observed that no purpose will be served to keep him in custody and decided to grant him bail on several conditions," said the court, in the order copy.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a man was arrested from Azad Market area in North Delhi for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in June this year.

"A woman had filed a complaint in Bada Hindu Rao police station yesterday that her husband gave instant talaq to her by pronouncing 'talaq' three times. We have registered a case against the husband under the new laws and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad had told ANI.

The case was registered under Section 4 (punishment for giving triple talaq) of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Prasad said when the woman objected to the triple talaq, she was repeatedly sent 'fatwa' over WhatsApp that triple talaq has been pronounced.

According to the police, the couple got married in 2011.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.