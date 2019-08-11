Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 CRPF's 'ma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CRPF's 'madadgaar' helpline in Kashmir notifies new number for people in distress

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
People can call on the helpline's mobile number 9469793260 'for any assistance or updates'.
The helpline will also share with the callers the active contact numbers of local police stations so that people can further get in touch with them to obtain or send information about their near and dear ones, the official said. (Photo: Twitter/ @CRPFmadadgaar)
 The helpline will also share with the callers the active contact numbers of local police stations so that people can further get in touch with them to obtain or send information about their near and dear ones, the official said. (Photo: Twitter/ @CRPFmadadgaar)

New Delhi: A Srinagar-based CRPF helpline on Sunday notified a new number for people, especially Kashmiris, who require help for their families or are in distress post the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'madadgaar' helpline posted a message on Twitter, saying people can call on its mobile number 9469793260 "for any assistance or updates".

 

Its standard official number 14111, officials said, is not working due to the communication clampdown in the Kashmir Valley.

The public message on Twitter also stated that help can be sought over its official handle @CRPFmadadgaar. 

A number of people are calling the helpline to obtain information about the prevailing situation in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The helpline is assisting them with all available information and as the old number 14111 is facing problems, the new mobile number has been notified, a senior official said. 

The helpline will also share with the callers the active contact numbers of local police stations so that people can further get in touch with them to obtain or send information about their near and dear ones, the official said. 

The Central Reserve Police Force has a permanent deployment of about 65 battalions for security and counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir, while it has sent in about 120 fresh companies to the region in order to strengthen the internal security grid post the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

While a CRPF battalion has a operational strength of about 1,000 personnel, there are about 100 such troops in a company. 

It had launched the 24×7 helpline Madadgaar (14411) in June 2017 to help any Kashmir Valley resident who is in distress.

...
Tags: crpf, madadgaar, helpline
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Politicians and people from different walks of life paid tributes to the senior BJP leader. (Photo: File)

Condolence meet for Sushma to be held by BJP; diplomats, leaders to attend

Earlier on July 22, Banerjee had hit out at the BJP and said that the puja committees should not come under the radar of the income tax. (Photo: ANI)

TMC to protest against IT notices to Dura Puja committees

Sonia Gandhi was chosen as interim Congress chief by the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, after months of uncertainty over the next president. (Photo: ANI)

Vadra wishes mother-in-law Sonia, says her experience will help Congress

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
 

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units. (Photo: File)
 

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

Bhumi Pednekar.
 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)

JJP, BSP will fight Haryana Assembly polls together: Dushyant Chautala

'After several meetings of top leaders of both parties, it was decided that JJP and BSP will contest next Haryana Assembly elections in alliance,' Chautala said. (Photo: File/ ANI)

TN: Water-level in Hogenakkal waterfall increases

Rescue forces are trying to extricate as many people as they can, who have been affected by the floods in various districts across the state. (Photo: ANI)

Allegations of EVM tampering made with criminal intent: CEC Sunil Arora

'Election is all about law and Constitution on one hand, and administration and management on the other,' Arora said. (Photo: File)

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham