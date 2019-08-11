Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 CBSE increases its e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE increases its examination fees for class X and XII

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 9:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 9:24 pm IST
According to CBSE, for SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.
Photo: ANI
 Photo: ANI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.

According to CBSE, for SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.

 

While the students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class X and XII against Rs 5,000.

The migration fee, which was Rs 150 earlier, has also been increased to Rs 350.

The students appearing for the Class X board exams are registered for it when in Class IX, and those appearing for Class XII exams are registered when in Class XI.

...
Tags: cbse
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Union Home Minister has ensured all support to Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

Home Minister, K'taka CM undertake aerial survey of K'taka, Maharashtra

BJP MP Diya Kumari reiterates her claim to be a descendant of Lord Ram

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

‘The immovable property at 27A APJ Abdul Kalam Road was purchased utilizing a Foreign Direct Investment of USD 3 Million from a BVI based shell company namely Bronson Financial Inc. on a long-term basis for the purposes of software development in 2002,’ the source informed. (Photo: ANI)

IT attaches FDI of USD 40 million, bungalow of Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

Photo: Twitter (@KartikDhar)
 

Indian Navy rescues family of Army man after 3 hour operation

The family was stranded in a village school. (Photo: ANI)
 

Man to plant 50 trees as punishment by Delhi HC for power theft

The Delhi High Court has directed a man to plant 50 trees as community service while agreeing to close criminal proceedings against him in a power theft case. (Photo: File)
 

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

Shashi Tharoor shared a photo doing the rounds on social media in which somebody had morphed his face to resemble that of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare! (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

Bihar: 24-year-old turns Tata Nano into a helicopter

It took almost seven months for Mithilesh and his brother to complete the design and in addition, an investment of seven lakh rupees went into the project. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

Outlining that this will be the first Independence Day after the euphoric win of the party giving a second term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah has directed workers that wide-scale cleanliness drives should be organised by all party units. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

India cancels Samjhauta Express, after Pak suspended operations

More details awaited. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

West Bengal: Zomato executives on indefinite strike against delivering beef, pork

On behalf of others, he demanded the company to immediately stop the beef and pork delivering service and also sought a revision of their salaries. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MP Diya Kumari reiterates her claim to be a descendant of Lord Ram

Watch: Gujarat cop carries children on shoulders for 1.5 km in floodwater

The cop also earned the praise of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who shared the video and lauded the officer on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter | @vijayrupanibjp)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham