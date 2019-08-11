Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Belagavi still under ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Belagavi still under water; death toll rises to 12, rains hamper rescue operation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 3:33 am IST
Almatti gets 6 lakh cusecs inflow, highest since its construction in 2002.
An aerial view of the flooded Pattadakal in Badami taluk.
 An aerial view of the flooded Pattadakal in Badami taluk.

Hubballi: The death toll has risen to 12 in flooded Belagavi district with the body of a contractor, who was washed away in a stream with his car, being found in the Ballari nala on Saturday. The contractor, Jayachandra, was from Andhra Pradesh.

However, with rain continuing to pound the region, rescue operations by helicopters were suspended for several hours in the district. Many towns, including Chincholi, Kudachi, Sadalaga and Sankeshwar, have been flooded and people of many villages in Gadag and Dharwad have been left stranded with water from the overflowing Malaprabha and Benne Halla stream entering them.  Around 13 villages have been submerged in Nargund and Ron taluks.

 

Meanwhile, the Almatti reservoir saw an inflow of over six lakh cusecs on Saturday, the highest it has received since it was built in 2002,  due to the heavy rainfall near Mahabaleshwar, where the Krishna originates, in Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in Maharashtra.

The outflow of a record 5.30 lakh cusecs from the dam submerged more villages and inundated standing crops downstream of Vijayapur, Raichur and Yadgir districts.

...
Tags: rains, rescue operation, belagavi district
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


Latest From Nation

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress opens HQ in Amaravati

Her brother B. Venkata Surender Babu had broken open the door, entered her house, and threatened her with dire consequences. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Man breaks into sister’s house to rob her, held

Pink bollworm found in the cotton cotton crops in Ponnari village in Tamsi mandal of Adilabad district on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Adilabad: Pink bollworm back to attacking cotton

Volunteers pack bottled water and clothes at a collection centre at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Flood relief collection centres in Thiruvananthapuram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Adilabad: Pink bollworm back to attacking cotton

Pink bollworm found in the cotton cotton crops in Ponnari village in Tamsi mandal of Adilabad district on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Seasonal diseases on the rise in Adilabad

Municipal staff carry out fogging following heavy rains and poor sanitation in Adilabad town. (Photo: DC)

Sriramsagar project rejuvenation works on track

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Warangal: 3 kids survive electric shock

H. Tarun undergo treatment at a hospital

Hyderabad: Man breaks into sister’s house to rob her, held

Her brother B. Venkata Surender Babu had broken open the door, entered her house, and threatened her with dire consequences. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham