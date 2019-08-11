Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 30 dead, 10 missing ...
30 dead, 10 missing in Pune as floods continue to batter Maharashtra

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli, to take stock of the situation.
Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards. (Photo: File | ANI)
Pune: As many as 30 people died and 10 were missing as on Saturday in Pune division as floods continue to batter Maharashtra.

An update from Divisional Commissioner office in Pune revealed that 30 died, 10 were missing and over four lakh people were evacuated to safer places due to floods in the five districts of Pune division.

 

More than 200 roads and 94 bridges were closed in the division due to flooding and landslides.

85 teams of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Territorial Army, Indian Navy and Indian Army are currently deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts for rescue efforts.

Also, more than 300 medical teams are working in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts in Pune division.

