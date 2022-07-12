  
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2022 Wet weather plays sp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Wet weather plays spoilsport on dry fish biz in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 12, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Dealers said that usually fish is stored and preserved in shops for upto two months. After that, the product is mostly used for animal consumption. — Representational Image/DC
 Dealers said that usually fish is stored and preserved in shops for upto two months. After that, the product is mostly used for animal consumption. — Representational Image/DC

Visakhapatnam: The continuous southwest monsoon lashing the state including Vizag for almost a week has not only damaged the city roads but also affected the dry fish business.

Being a wholesale hub for about 15 varieties of marine dry fish, the dry fish market at Vizag fishing harbour adjacent to Visakhapatnam port is getting fewer customers.

According to Visakhapatnam fishermen's youth welfare association secretary Arjili Das, the business has fallen by about 30-40 per cent due to the wet weather conditions and the prices have also come down due to the fall in demand.

"Around 300 dried fish sellers in Vizag fishing harbour used to sell around three tonnes of fish a day when the weather was good, but now the sale has come down to one tonne," he told DC.

An interaction with some dried fish wholesalers and retailers in the harbour revealed that business has slowed. Dry fish vendor Mylapilli Srinu said due to lack of sunlight for the past few days, the fish stocks are getting spoiled.

Dealers said that usually fish is stored and preserved in shops for upto two months. After that, the product is mostly used for animal consumption.

“The only option to clear the product is that we have to sell it at a lower price. Here, the minimum price for a kilo of dried fish ranges from Rs 50 to a maximum of Rs 500," said Gangamma, another seller.

Vizag’s Maharanipeta mandal where the fishing harbour is located recorded 174.5 mm of rainfall against its seasonal average of 150.5 mm. On Monday too, about 5 mm of rain was recorded and the weather was wet throughout the day.

...
Tags: vizag port, dry fish business, wet weather
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

While the legal heirs of Badam Rangaswamy were claiming the ownership of two acres, the revenue department contended that it is a government land as a nala also passed through the land. (Representational Image/File)

TS owns Banjara Hills land, SC blow to Shanta Sriram Constructions

Nine trains between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled, according to a statement from the SCR. (DC File Image)

MMTS trains cancelled due to rains

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay(C). (DC Image)

Vijayendra Prasad must pen Razakar Files: Bandi

In a review meeting, Kamalakar took stock of low-lying areas and colonies that were submerged and also of waterbodies that were overflowing. (DC Photo/ Yelabaka Radha krishna)

Kamalakar directs officials to take preventive measures



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Meaning of development is empowerment of poor, deprived: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of ‘National Education Policy-2022’, in Varanasi, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Jaishankar presses for early resolution of outstanding LAC issues in talks with Wang

: External Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. (Representational Image)

Amid escalating Colombo crisis, India vows it will 'stand with people of Sri Lanka'

A man checks the debris of the burnt private residence of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->