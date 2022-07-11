Telangana: TRS MLC Kavitha reviews rains situation in Nizamabad district

Hyderabad: Ruling TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Monday asked the officials of Nizamabad district to expeditiously take up relief measures following heavy rains that lashed the district since the last few days.

Kavitha, MLC from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency, spoke to Nizamabad district Collector Narayana Reddy and special officer Christina Chongthu on the situation arising out of heavy rains, a release said.

Kavitha directed that measures be taken to prevent any loss of life and also relief activities to ensure that the citizens are not put to inconvenience over basic services like electricity supply.