Nation, Current Affairs

SI cheats and rapes woman, suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jul 11, 2022, 7:44 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 7:44 am IST
Malkajgiri CCS sub-inspector Vijay Kumar
 Malkajgiri CCS sub-inspector Vijay Kumar

Hyderabad: A day after the Marredpally SHO was suspended for rape, and kidnapping of a woman, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwath on Sunday suspended Malkajgiri CCS sub-inspector Vijay Kumar for raping and cheating a woman.

He was put under suspension following a complaint lodged by a woman who alleged that he had betrayed her after establishing a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

In her complaint, she claimed that she knew the SI since her college days and both were in a relationship for a long time. Further, she claimed that both were living together and that the SI raped her on the pretext of marriage.

Following her complaint, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner ordered an inquiry into the allegations levelled by the woman and recorded her statement.

"Vijay Kumar promised to marry her after getting a job. After joining the police force, he married his relative and stayed in Hyderabad. Even after the SI got married, he continued a relationship with me while promising to marry me," the woman said in her complaint.

While the woman's family was exerting pressure on her to get married, the complaint claimed the SI turned her down when she asked him to marry her.

The Rachakonda police booked cases against him and deployed teams to trace his whereabouts. After investigations, the Miryalaguda I Town police have registered cases against the SI under Sections 420 (cheating), 376 (2) (n) (rape) and 417 (Punishment for cheating).

This is the second time that a sub-inspector attached to the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate was accused of raping and cheating a woman. On July 9, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Marredpally, K. Nageswara Rao, was booked and later suspended for rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder and kidnapping of a woman.

Tags: marredpally sho
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


