Rains batter TS for 5th day; Projects, tanks brimming with water

Hyderabad: Heavy rains battered several parts of the state for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. All the irrigation projects are brimming with water due to huge inflows. Officials lifted the sluice gates of all the major irrigation projects in the Godavari basin to release water downstream.

Huge loss to standing crops was reported from the north Telangana districts. The agriculture and revenue departments have initiated the exercise to assess crop loss and the damage caused to roads, houses, etc.

Out of total 43,870 tanks in the state, about 8,107 received surplus water due to incessant rains in the last five days.

Another 11,219 tanks were filled up to 25 per cent of total capacity, while 8,723 tanks were filled in the range of 25 per cent to 50 per cent, 7,180 tanks were filled in the range of 50 per cent to 75 per cent and 8,641 tanks were filled in the range of 75 per cent to 100 per cent.

The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) attained almost full reservoir level (FRL) due to heavy rains in the state and upstream state of Maharashtra. The water level by 6 pm on Monday was 1,088 feet against FRL of 1,091 feet. The water level in the Mid Manair project increased to 1011 feet against FRL of 1043 feet.

Similarly, the water level at the Kaddam project was 692 feet against the FRL of 700 feet, in Sripada Yellampally was 476 feet against FRL of 485 feet, Lower Manair was 898 feet against FRL of 920 feet, Nizam Sagar was 1394 feet against FRL of 1,405 feet.

However, there were not much inflow into the projects in the Krishna basin such as Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam. The water level in Nagarjunasagar was 528 feet against FRL of 590 feet, while the water level in Srisailam was 824 feet against FRL of 885 feet.