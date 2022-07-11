  
Low pressure to trigger more rains in Andhra Pradesh: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Jul 11, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 7:17 am IST
 The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for five districts, leading to water logging and disruption of traffic in many parts of north Andhra and West Godavari districts. (DC Image)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The low-pressure area, which has moved from north Odisha towards coastal areas of south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood, may trigger additional rains till July 14, said an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report from Amaravati on Sunday.

The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for five districts, leading to water logging and disruption of traffic in many parts of north Andhra and West Godavari districts. The low pressure is with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height.

“The low pressure area will move to interior areas and towards Telangana, causing more rains for the next four days,” said IMD director Stella S.

The monsoon trough is now passing through Bikaner, Sikar, Shivpuri, Satna and Jharsuguda, with the centre of low-pressure area being over coastal areas of south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood and thence south-eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The director said under the influence of this system, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Yanam and West Godavari districts from July 11 to July 14. Parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region will also experience rainfall during the period.

Several parts of the state experienced good rainfall on Sunday. The highest rainfall of 7 cm has been reported in Chintalapudi, Koyyalagudem areas of West Godavari district, followed by 6 cm at Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district, Velairpad in West Godavari district and Nuzvid of Krishna district. Kukunoor in West Godavari, Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram, Tiruvuru in Krishna district and Bhimadole in West Godavari district recorded 5 cm of rainfall each.

Tags: andhra pradesh rains
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


