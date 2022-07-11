  
Jagan asks officials to expedite construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies

Published Jul 11, 2022, 11:25 pm IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watch the Ceiling Fans, Tube Lights at the Housing department review meeting at the camp office on Monday, Minister Jogi Ramesh and others also seen. (DC photo)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to expedite construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies in compliance with standard operating procedures.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the housing department with revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, housing minister Jogi Ramesh and top officials here on Monday, the CM laid stress on completing the construction of houses of those who gave the third option -- where their houses would be built by the state government.

He asked officials to check whether all requisite resources for construction like brick kilns were being set up near the Jagananna Colonies. “Make efforts to get clarity on house titles by the end of July as they are involved in court cases,” he said, and underlined the importance of formulating alternative plans in the first week of August.

The CM felt the need to accord top priority to ensuring basic amenities in these colonies, like drainage, power supply, water supply etc and also asked the officials to ensure the quality of fans, bulbs and tube lights while getting the new houses ready for occupation.

Noting that some Jagananna Colonies are getting developed as municipalities, he asked the officials to come up with a special plan for providing basic amenities, civic services etc. Officials must keep checking the quality of construction of the houses on a day-to-day basis.

The CM wanted to have a review on the distribution of titles to the beneficiaries in 90 days and laid stress on providing house site, related titles and other documents and asked the officials to take a confirmation letter from the beneficiary that they got the house site, its title deeds and the documents.

Earlier, the officials informed the CM that they were taking up works on land levelling, landfilling, laying of internal roads, construction of godowns etc at Jagananna Colonies in an expeditious manner.

Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, jagananna colonies
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


