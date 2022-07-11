  
Godavari, Krishna in spate; high alert continues in AP

Published Jul 11, 2022, 10:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 10:59 pm IST
Water level touches 51 feet at Pushkar ghat as river Godavari gets inflows from upstream areas, in Rajamahendravaram. (DC Image)
 Water level touches 51 feet at Pushkar ghat as river Godavari gets inflows from upstream areas, in Rajamahendravaram. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government continues to maintain high alert for the second consecutive day as several parts of the state received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Godavari and Krishna rivers were in full spate on Monday.

Water resources authorities are expecting the water level at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram to touch 11.75ft with a discharge of over 10 lakh cusecs of water downstream by about 10pm.

The government has positioned one NDRF and two SDRF teams at Chintur of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, one SDRF team in Konaseema district and one in Velerupadu of Eluru district as a precautionary measure as Godavari river is witnessing floods.

People living in low-lying areas along the Godavari flood banks were asked to be on high alert and be ready for evacuations if a need arose.

As for Krishna, the water resources authorities lifted the 50 gates at Prakasam barrage and were discharging nearly 42,039 cusecs of water downstream to the river. Of this, 4,939 cusecs of water was being released into canals for cultivation of crops.

Officials said whatever the quantum of inflows into the barrage from upstream projects, they were releasing the same quantum from the barrage to downstream areas with no chance to store water at the barrage.

AP state disaster management authority managing director BR Ambedkar said, “We have deployed NDRF and SDRF personnel in parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema and Eluru districts as a precautionary measure to rescue of people in case of any trouble.”

The APSDMA maintains that no report of damage to public properties and loss of life has been received in the last two days. Information came from the IMD that another low pressure formation is expected over south Odisha and north AP coast on July 14.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain at one or two places are expected. Necessary precautionary steps are being taken in West and East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and the catchment areas and banks of Godavari and Krishna rivers.

Meanwhile, the real-time rainfall recorded from 8.30am till 6pm showed that Munchingi Puttu mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju recorded 51mm followed by Araku Valley 39mm, Paderu 34mm and Paderu 34mm in the same district.

Under the influence of incessant rainfall, flood water was entering farm fields. Officials would list the extent of damage or loss to crops.

