AP on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jul 11, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Vijayawada: IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in north coastal Andhra, especially Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, and at isolated places in parts of south coastal AP and Rayalaseema up to July 14.

The Andhra Pradesh government has put the officials on high alert to meet any eventuality.

Control rooms have been set up at the state headquarters and at all district headquarters to closely monitor the situation.

The real-time rainfall received so far was: the highest rainfall at Gooty mandal of Anantapur district at 139.5mm followed by Gangavaram of Alluri Sitaram Raju at 69.0mm, Nidadavole of East Godavari at 60.5mm, Santhavakiti of Vizianagaram at 46.0mm and Araku Valley of Alluri Sitaram Raju at 32.5mm.

There were no reports of damage to agriculture and horticulture crops due to inundation of fields. Rainfall is expected to benefit farmers especially from Rayalaseema region for raising nurseries of various crops.

Meanwhile, under the influence of rainfall in catchment areas, Godavari and Krishna rivers were receiving good inflows. Water resources authorities said they were expecting the water levels to rise further.

Godavari river conservator Kasi Visweswara Rao said, “We have lifted all 175 gates at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage by one metre and are releasing 1.90 lakh cusecs downstream from the barrage. The water level is expected to rise up to 43feet at Bhadrachalam tonight with the issue of first warning level. We are expecting nearly 10 lakh cusecs to reach the Cotton barrage by tomorrow evening and the water level to cross 11.75ft when the first warning level will be issued.”

Water resources authorities have identified five vulnerable areas including villages Kolla, Sundaravalli, Kumaradevam etc on the banks of Godavari river on both its right and left sides. “We are taking step to strengthen the vulnerable areas to avoid any breach in case the water level of the river rises further in the next few days.”

Krishna river conservator Krishna Rao said, “As we have received the full capacity to store water at Prakasam barrage at 3.07tmcft, we are discharging 26,848 cusecs downstream into the sea.”

Meanwhile, the authorities have advised the locals not to take cattle into the river as the river is having heavy inflows.

Water resources engineer-in-chief Narayana Reddy said, “Under the influence of rainfall in catchment areas, the Godavari and Krishna rivers are witnessing good inflow of water. This is resulting in a rise of the water level in the rivers and we have taken all requisite measures to deal with the situation. There are no report of breaches to the bunds of rivers, canals and tanks from anywhere.”

No reports of loss of life and damages to houses and government properties under the influence of rainfall came so far from across the state.

AP State Disaster Management Authority managing director BR Ambedkar said, “We have issued an advisory to all districts to be on high alert due to the rainfall and no incidents were reported from anywhere in the state.”

