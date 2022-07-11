  
A Rs 393 Cr makeover of Visakhapatnam railway station planned

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 11, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
The upgraded station will be universally accessible with state-of-the-art skywalks facilitating seamless passenger movement. (DC file image)
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Railway station is set for a makeover under the ambitious Station Redevelopment Programme as the city will soon transform into the headquarters of new South Coastal Railway Zone.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station at a cost of Rs 393 crore.

While the last date for submission of bids is August 12, the redevelopment work is targeted for completion in 36 months.

The project will be taken up on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode to create world-class facilities to passengers, according to RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja.

"Visakhapatnam is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. The growth of the IT sector in recent times has significantly boosted the economic activities in the city. Redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and further accentuate growth," Dudeja said in a release here on Monday.

RLDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways for the development of railway land for commercial use.

The upgraded station will be universally accessible with state-of-the-art skywalks facilitating seamless passenger movement.

A Roof Plaza connecting the departure halls with a common waiting area will be constructed above the platforms for facilitating easy movement of passengers, according to the RLDA.

A commercial area over the Multi-Level Car Parking, an Internet-of-Things-based smart parking management system, retail and office spaces, retiring rooms and a medical emergency room are some of the features planned as part of the redevelopment.

