  
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2022 84 Amarnath yatris f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

84 Amarnath yatris from AP safe, two women missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 11, 2022, 2:16 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2022, 2:16 am IST
A flash flood on Friday afternoon following a cloudburst near the cave shrine killed 16 pilgrims. (AP File)
 A flash flood on Friday afternoon following a cloudburst near the cave shrine killed 16 pilgrims. (AP File)

VIJAYAWADA: Two women among 86 pilgrims from AP who had gone on Amarnath Yatra are missing. Efforts are on to trace the missing women. All the remaining pilgrims from the state are safe.

The missing women have been identified as G. Sudha and K. Parvathi of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. The two are part of a 20-member team from the town that had gone on the Amarnath Yatra. Husbands of the two women and others are safe.

A team of 17 pilgrims from Tadepalligudem, 38 from Guntur, six from Tirupati, one from Vizianagaram and others from several parts of the state are safe in Srinagar and at the Jammu base camp.

A flash flood on Friday afternoon following a cloudburst near the cave shrine killed 16 pilgrims. Several others are missing. Following the tragedy and continuing bad weather, authorities have suspended the yatra from Jammu.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to forthwith initiate all steps to facilitate the safety of pilgrims from AP. Two helpline numbers have been set up – 1902 at Secretariat in Amaravati and 011-23384016 at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi.

AP Bhawan additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik has been sent to Srinagar to oversee the safe passage of stranded AP pilgrims to their home state. He will be making the required arrangements with help from Jammu and Kashmir authorities.

No casualties from AP have been reported so far. Based on the number of calls received at control rooms in Amaravati and Delhi, a total of 19 pilgrims from the state had gone missing. Of them, 17 have been traced and are returning to their home state.

CCLA secretary Dr Ahmad Babu said, “Search is on to locate the whereabouts of the two missing Rajamahendravaram women. Their family members are safe.”

...
Tags: amarnath yatra, cloudburst
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya (PTI file photo)

Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in jail by SC in contempt case

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks Speaker not to proceed with disqualification plea of Uddhav faction Sena MLAs

AIADMK General Council Meeting presided by E Palaniswami underway at party office, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

AIADMK meet picks Edappady Palaniswami as its supreme leader

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. (Representational Image)

India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India stands with people of Sri Lanka: MEA

A man checks the debris of the burnt private residence of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP)

Agnipath complements IAF's vision of 'lean & lethal' force: Air Chief Marshal

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (Twitter)

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Meaning of development is empowerment of poor, deprived: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of ‘National Education Policy-2022’, in Varanasi, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->