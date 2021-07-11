Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2021 KTR vows to fight fo ...
KTR vows to fight for state's share of water

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 11, 2021, 7:29 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 7:29 am IST
He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has laid special focus on completing the Palamur RR project within a year
Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said that the TRS government will fight not just with Andhra Pradesh government but even God to get its justifiable share of water from Krishna river.

Addressing a public meeting, he stated that the state government will speed up Palamur Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme for utilising Krishna water to irrigate the entire erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has laid special focus on completing the Palamur RR project within a year.

"The CM focussed on the Kaleshwaram project in the past three years. Due to his untiring efforts, the world's largest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram could be completed in a record time. Now, he has shifted his focus to the Palamur RR project. This will meet irrigation and drinking water needs of the south Telangana districts," Rama Rao said.

 

KTR pointed out that Narayanpet district borders Karnataka and asked people whether any of the schemes being implemented in Telangana were being implemented in Karnataka.

"The Telangana BJP leaders criticise the TRS government day in and day out. Neighbouring Karnataka is ruled by BJP. I challenge Telangana BJP leaders to show at least one scheme that is being implemented in Karnataka, which is better than Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24x7 free power to agriculture, uninterrupted power supply to all sectors, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, 2BHK dignity housing scheme. Even if they show one scheme better than Telangana, I will never comment against BJP," Rao said.

 

