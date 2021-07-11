Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2021 India logs 41,506 ne ...
India logs 41,506 new cases of Covid, 895 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2021, 10:11 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2021, 10:34 am IST
The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections
A health worker takes swab sample of a devotee who will be participatinng in an annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession of Lord Jagannath at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker takes swab sample of a devotee who will be participatinng in an annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession of Lord Jagannath at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,08,040 with 895 fresh fatalities.

 

The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

A decrease of 915 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,43,500 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,08,85,470.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.32 per cent.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,75,064 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.60 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 895 new fatalities include 494 from Maharashtra and 109 from Kerala.

A total of 4,08,040 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,25, 528 from Maharashtra, 35,779 from Karnataka, 33,371 from Tamil Nadu, 25,012 from Delhi, 22,693 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,903 from West Bengal and 16,177 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

