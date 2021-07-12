Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2021 CID probe ordered in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CID probe ordered into siphoning off of Rs 242crore of public funds in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 12, 2021, 3:50 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 9:19 am IST
The order was issued by G Jayalakshmi, principal secretary to government, on Sunday
Vijayawada: The AP government has ordered a CID probe into the siphoning off of public funds by network companies in relation to the Siemens Project. The order was issued by G Jayalakshmi, principal secretary to government, on Sunday.

The order said it has been brought to the notice of the government that the forensic audit ordered by the AP State Skill Development Corporation has been completed and a report has been submitted by the corporation to the government on the Siemens Project.

 

“It concluded that M/s Designtech and M/s Siemens reportedly diverted funds of `241,78,61,508  through various shell companies,” the order said.

The report also revealed that M/s. Designtech and M/s. Siemens utilized only the government contribution or `370.78 crore (10 per cent), which was in contrast to the original terms of the scheme.

It has also been brought to the notice of the state government by central government agencies that a network of companies siphoned off funds from APSSDC through a bogus invoicing scheme pertaining to the Siemens Project.

 

Accordingly, APSSDC has submitted a report to the government and requested it to initiate further investigation into the matter through appropriate state government agencies.  

The government, after a careful examination of the findings of the forensic audit report and the request of the managing director of APSSDC, decided to entrust the case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh for a detailed investigation into the irregularities.

Accordingly, the additional director general of police, CID, called for further investigations into the matter, to do the needful in accordance with law, and submit a report to the government immediately.

 

Tags: siemens project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


