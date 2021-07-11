AP to fight injustice in river water sharing

P. Anil Kumar Yadav stated that AP and Telangana have agreed to share 811 TMC of water allocated to undivided Andhra Pradesh by KWDT-1 at 75% dependability, in the ratio of 512 TMC and 299 TMC respectively. Representational Image (PTI)

Vijayawada: YSR Congress alleged that the Telangana government was indulging in politics on Krishna water sharing even as there were crystal clear norms.

Advisor to the government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Telangana government has violated KRMB orders and its construction of projects illegally would deprive Andhra Pradesh from getting water from Krishna River.

The YSRC conducted a virtual meeting on Saturday on AP’s water rights issues and consumption of Krishna waters by the two states. The meeting was attended by Ramakrishnareddy, minister for water resources, P. Anil Kumar Yadav and other leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao assured to cooperate in helping quench the thirst of Rayalaseema region but he was now creating obstacles to the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme.

Reddy claimed that Telangana constructed illegal irrigation projects during Telugu Desam government but the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did not raise any objections despite deeksha protest by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He recalled that AP and Telangana governments had agreed to the allotment of water but now the Telangana government is violating the norms by starting power generation using Krishna waters. He said that they would fight against the injustice meted out to AP.

Anil Kumar said that Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) came into existence under provisions in Section 85 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. He stated that AP and Telangana have agreed to share 811 TMC of water allocated to undivided Andhra Pradesh by KWDT-1 at 75% dependability, in the ratio of 512 TMC and 299 TMC respectively. He maintained that AP and Telangana are sharing water in the ratio of 66:34 on an adhoc basis after duly deducting minor irrigation utilisations, evaporation losses and Godavari diversions. The minister affirmed that AP will utilize its share of water without fail in a legal manner and would continue its fight against Telangana’s violation.