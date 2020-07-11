Telangana government to form teams to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to set up joint teams comprising officials from the Drug Control Administration, Task Force of the Hyderabad police, Director of Public Health and Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives to inspect hospitals and dealers to assess whether sale and utilisation of oxygen cylinders has been in conformity with guidelines.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar who reviewed the oxygen cylinders supply situation in the wake of extensive media reports on shortages and blackmarketing of cylinders, said the teams will initiate prosecution in case any violation of rules is noticed.

According to a news release from the government, it was decided to advise all hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to migrate to cryogenic liquid oxygen tanks/vessels in order to avoid any likelihood of bottlenecks due to usage of cylinders. Any dealer holding stocks of oxygen cylinders must possess valid licences failing which they will be prosecuted under the Explosives Act.

The police informed the review meeting that two cases have been booked under various laws with respect to illegal stocking or sale of oxygen cylinders in the city.