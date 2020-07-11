Officials from India and China review border situation through video conference

New Delhi: Foreign ministry officials of India and China met through video-conference on Friday and “reviewed” the situation on the Sino-Indian border including the “progress made in the ongoing disengagement process” of troops of both sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This was the 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in which it was “reaffirmed that both sides will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity”.

It was also re-affirmed that at the military level, the Senior Commanders of both armies would “meet soon to discuss further steps so as to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation in a timely manner”. It was also decided that another WMCC meeting would be held soon.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

In a statement, the MEA said, “The two sides recalled the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers on 17 June 2020 as well as the agreement between two Special Representatives (SRs) (National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi) during their telephonic conversation on 5 July 2020, and reaffirmed that both sides will ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols. They also agreed that for the overall development of bilateral relations it was essential to maintain enduring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

The MEA added, “They reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas including the progress made in ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector. They agreed that it was necessary for both sides to sincerely implement the understandings reached between Senior Commanders. As agreed by the two SRs, the Senior Commanders will meet soon to discuss further steps so as to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation in a timely manner. The two sides also agreed to maintain the ongoing communication both at the diplomatic and military level to ensure early resolution of the situation. In this context they agreed to hold another meeting of the WMCC in the near future.”