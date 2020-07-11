109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

834,221

11,617

Recovered

526,577

10,327

Deaths

22,322

178

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu134226859151898 Delhi110921876923334 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3509222689913 Karnataka3341813838545 Telangana3222419205339 Andhra Pradesh2723514393309 West Bengal2710917348880 Rajasthan2334417634499 Haryana2038114912297 Madhya Pradesh1720112679644 Assam15537984936 Bihar1503910991118 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2020 Kerala gold smugglin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested in Bengaluru by NIA

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2020, 10:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 10:25 pm IST
Swapna is among the four accused booked in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold in diplomatic baggage.
File image of accused Swapna Suresh.
 File image of accused Swapna Suresh.

Kochi: Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, key accused in the gold smuggling case, were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru on Saturday, official sources said here.

Swapna is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram International airport.

 

Swapna,Sarith and Sandeep Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been listed in the smuggling case as accused.

The Central agencies including the NIA and the Customs had opposed her anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala high court.

...
Tags: kerala gold smuggling case, swapna suresh, india’s national investigation agency
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The video of Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa speaking on the phone about an impending lockdown has gone viral.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces seven-day Bengaluru lockdown from Tuesday

India's biggest quarantine centre.

Bengaluru authorities, resident associations join hands to quarantine COVID patients

Representational Image

Nizamabad: Families of COVID victims protest at hospital; allege shortage of oxygen

Screenshot taken Saturday evening of the Telangana health department COVID-19 statistics page, stating that the resource is not available.

Telangana takes down COVID-19 data site



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark but Centre continues to harp on rising recovery rate

Wear a mask, be safe. (PTI)

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces seven-day Bengaluru lockdown from Tuesday

The video of Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa speaking on the phone about an impending lockdown has gone viral.

Telangana takes down COVID-19 data site

Screenshot taken Saturday evening of the Telangana health department COVID-19 statistics page, stating that the resource is not available.

Doval-Wang Yi may resume talks over Ladakh border dispute

Army trucks move towards Ladakh in the wake of India-China border dispute in eastern Ladakh, in Kullu district. PTI photo

Kerala gold smuggling: Court defers Swapna Suresh's anticipatory bail hearing

Kerala High Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham