Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces seven-day Bengaluru lockdown from Tuesday

The video of Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa speaking on the phone about an impending lockdown has gone viral.

Bengaluru: With the number of COVID-19 cases soaring in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has imposed a week-long lockdown on for a week, starting next Tuesday. The lockdown will begin at 8 pm on July 14 and be in force until 5 am on July 23.

Detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday. During the lockdown period, supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will continue uninterrupted. MBBS, post graduate examinations will be conducted as scheduled, a statement issued by the state government said.

The government convened an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the issue of COVID-19 cases as well as the report of an expert committee that had recommended a two-week lockdown.

On Saturday afternoon, a small video clip of chief minister B S Yediyurappa speaking on his phone went viral, in which he is heard telling someone that another lockdown would be imposed from Tuesday. Though in a feeble voice, he says: "We will do it from Tuesday for a week... lockdown."

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa overheard talking about a lockdown from Tuesday. #Coronavirus https://t.co/KjkvTknrYe pic.twitter.com/ADJ5Dyyh7e — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) July 11, 2020

The expert committee on Thursday had said that the state government may have to resort to another lockdown for at least two weeks to control the spread of COVID-19.

The committee also expressed apprehension about the government's capability of providing medical services if the spike continued in the same manner for the next 15 days.

Everyday, over 2000 positive cases from the state and over 1000 cases from Bengaluru has become the new normal. The earlier estimate that the state may witness its peak in mid-July at around 25000 was broken in the first week of July and by July 10, the number crossed the 33000 mark. Besides, the recovery rate has fallen sharply to less than 40 per cent, compared to the national average of over 60 per cent.

Sources said the government has been pushing hard to improve economic activity but the spike in cases has hampered that effort with people in many places imposing a self lockdown.

Sources said the government during the last lockdown was soft on people who broke the lockdown rules. However, this time, the police have been instructed to be tough on anyone coming out without a valid reason.