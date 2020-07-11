106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2020 Karnataka CM Yediyur ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces seven-day Bengaluru lockdown from Tuesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published Jul 11, 2020, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 9:37 pm IST
Video of Karnataka chief minister spilling the beans goes viral
The video of Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa speaking on the phone about an impending lockdown has gone viral.
 The video of Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa speaking on the phone about an impending lockdown has gone viral.

Bengaluru: With the number of COVID-19 cases soaring in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has imposed a week-long lockdown on for a week, starting next Tuesday. The lockdown will begin at 8 pm on July 14 and be in force until 5 am on July 23.

Detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday. During the lockdown period, supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will continue uninterrupted. MBBS, post graduate examinations will be conducted as scheduled, a statement issued by the state government said.

 

The government convened an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the issue of COVID-19 cases as well as the report of an expert committee that had recommended a two-week lockdown.

On Saturday afternoon, a small video clip of chief minister B S Yediyurappa speaking on his phone went viral, in which he is heard telling someone that another lockdown would be imposed from Tuesday. Though in a feeble voice, he says: "We will do it from Tuesday for a week... lockdown."

The expert committee on Thursday had said that the state government may have to resort to another lockdown for at least two weeks to control the spread of COVID-19.

The committee also expressed apprehension about the government's capability of providing medical services if the spike continued in the same manner for the next 15 days.

Everyday, over 2000 positive cases from the state and over 1000 cases from Bengaluru has become the new normal. The earlier estimate that the state may witness its peak in mid-July at around 25000 was broken in the first week of July and by July 10, the number crossed the 33000 mark. Besides, the recovery rate has fallen sharply to less than 40 per cent, compared to the national average of over 60 per cent.

Sources said the government has been pushing hard to improve economic activity but the spike in cases has hampered that effort with people in many places imposing a self lockdown.

Sources said the government during the last lockdown was soft on people who broke the lockdown rules. However, this time, the police have been instructed to be tough on anyone coming out without a valid reason.

...
Tags: yediyurappa lockdown, karnataka lockdown, bengaluru lockdown, coronavirus karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

COVID-19 cases cross 8 lakh mark but Centre continues to harp on rising recovery rate

Wear a mask, be safe. (PTI)

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested in Bengaluru by NIA

File image of accused Swapna Suresh.

Telangana takes down COVID-19 data site

Screenshot taken Saturday evening of the Telangana health department COVID-19 statistics page, stating that the resource is not available.

Doval-Wang Yi may resume talks over Ladakh border dispute

Army trucks move towards Ladakh in the wake of India-China border dispute in eastern Ladakh, in Kullu district. PTI photo

Kerala gold smuggling: Court defers Swapna Suresh's anticipatory bail hearing

Kerala High Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham