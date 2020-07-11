106th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh border situation with service chiefs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jul 11, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Sources said that status quo has been maintained at the LAC after the completion of the first phase of disengagement.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the situation in Ladakh with top military brass as Indian and Chinese troops completed their initial phase of disengagement by moving out of the flash points at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The security review meeting on China was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria besides several other senior military officials.

 

General Naravane gave a detailed account of the implementation of the first phase of mutual disengagement of troops from Galwan Valley, Gogra, Hot Springs and Finger 4 areas in Pangong Tso. He gave details about the measures taken by the Indian Army to prevent any aggression by the Chinese troops.

Sources said that status quo has been maintained at the LAC after the completion of the first phase of disengagement and further movement of troops will depend on the outcome of the Corps Commanders meeting between India and China next week.  

While Indian and Chinese troops have moved slightly away from flash-points, the bigger concern is the presence of a large number of troops from both sides with heavy weapons, including artillery and tanks, in the forward areas along the LAC in Ladakh. Till these troops move from the LAC to their peace-time locations, tension between India and China will remain high.

On Friday, Singh also held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart, Mark T Esper, during which India’s standoff with China in Ladakh and the overall security scenario in the region was discussed.  

In a boost to the Indian Air Force’s firepower, US aerospace major Boeing said on Friday that it has handed over the final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF in June at Air Force Station, Hindan. The company said that in March, Boeing had handed over the last five of 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to the IAF.

...
Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, indian army, indian navy, indian air force, line of actual control (lac), indo-sino border, eastern ladakh lac


