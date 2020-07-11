106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2020 Bengaluru authoritie ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru authorities, resident associations join hands to quarantine COVID patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Jul 11, 2020, 9:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2020, 9:01 pm IST
one of the major challenges in running a COVID-19 designated hospital is managing the medical waste.
India's biggest quarantine centre.
 India's biggest quarantine centre.

While the state government has been establishing COVID care centres at marriage halls, auditoriums, many Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) too have come forward to facilitate home isolation and management of positive patients in their apartment premises. Though it is stated that the RWA should have a tie up with the medical team for the clinical support to the patients.

In this regard, on Friday, BBMP, with the help of Bangalore Apartments Federation, enabled 225 apartments campuses in Bommanahalli to create COVID Care Centres, thereby allowing immediate relief for 42,383 families.

 

The preparations to open country's largest COVID Care Centre at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) is underway. The BBMP claims it to be a 10,000-bed facility where asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms will be admitted.

The BBMP Mayor, M Goutham Kumar, apprised that 300 doctors and 600 nurses along with a supporting staff of 300 people will be deployed. "Waste from the centre will be treated as biomedical waste and disposed systematically. Laundry facility to wash blankets and bed-sheets will also be provided," he said.

Meanwhile, one of the major challenges in running a COVID-19 designated hospital is managing the medical waste that has shot up the cost of waste management exponentially.  

“Ours has increased exponentially. We have a third party person which is allotted to the state pollution control board and he manages the  medical waste. Initially, for the first three days, there were no issues and the waste was regularly collected. Without informing me, the waste collection was stopped suddenly. For half a day, the waste was lying near the hospital in an area where we used to have an old incinerator.  ACE Suhas is a COVID-19 designated hospital so I am told that there will be a different invoicing bracket and the hospital has to sign a new agreement,” Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO of ACE Suhas hospital.

However, the ACE Suhas hospital has started counselling sessions for the staffers in which motivational speakers pay a visit to the hospital.

“We have formed a committee, Cross Infection Prevention Committee,  which is headed by our gynecologist. Everyday she calls the staff and holds a counselling session. We take their feedback and if there is any negative feedback we try to address them immediately. Motivational speakers are called to chat with our staff. We are trying to keep the morale up,” the doctor added.

The tall claims made by the BBMP that powrakarmikas have been provided with safety kits crumbled last month, when 23 workers tested positive for the virus in a case of random testing.  

With the rise in medical waste after the pandemic, the powrakarmikas have been vulnerable as they are exposed to hazardous waste. In a placard protest the safaikaramcharis had demanded complete safety equipments, including full body PPE for all powrakarmikas and regular medical checkups.

A demand for Rs 50 lakh health insurance for all powrakarmikas under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana has also been put forth to the government.

In a parallel development, the Bengaluru City police and the civic agency, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagare Palike (BBMP), have collected Rs 1 crore as fine collection in the last one month for 46,959  mask and social distancing violations.

Tags: bbmp authorities, bengaluru city traffic police, coronavirus (covid-19), covid19 beds, bengaluru coronavirus, coronavirus bengaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


