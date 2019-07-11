Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Villages are priority, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Officials were asked to provide relief to people from corruption.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suggested to officials on Wednesday to follow the tri-policy method to achieve qualitative governance. He was reviewing progress in formulating the new Municipal Act and provisions, duties, responsibilities of public representatives to be incorporated under the legislation at Pragathi Bhavan.

Mr Rao said that with the strict implementation of the rural, urban and revenue policies, qualitative governance can be provided in the state.

 

The Chief Minister told officials that the Telangana rural policy should be aimed at providing relief from various problems and issues faced by people. He asked officials to ensure zero level corruption.

He told officials: “We have made a stable journey and were consistent in achieving a separate state. Similarly, we have implemented a slew of social welfare schemes and measures successfully after attaining power. We have overcome severe issues like those of drinking water, power and irrigation water.”

“We want development of villages to be of top priority. We have brought in a strong act. Village development is taking place. We are going to see a positive change in the villages in three months,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the government had decided to bring in qualitative changes as gratitude to the people for giving the party a landslide victory.

He said, “The Telangana New Municipal Act should be brought in to eradicate corruption. This time around, people expect best practices and best policies from the government. People should benefit from the best policies.”

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to organise an orientation-training programme for municipal commissioners to create awareness about the new Act.

