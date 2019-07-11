Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2019 'There're ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'There're rumours about my ill health, don't worry I am alright,' says Sushma Swaraj

ANI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 9:10 am IST
During her tenure, BJP leader was extremely active and popular on Twitter for reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress.
Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi. (Photo: File)
 Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Denying reports about being unwell, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday evening asked her well wishers not to get worried and took to social media to inform that she was doing fine.

“aaj ke ttviitts dekh kr aisaa lgtaa hai kii jaise mere asvsth hone kii aphvaah cl rhii hai / maiN sbhii shubhciNtkoN ko btaanaa caahtii huuN kii kRpyaa ciNtaa n kreN / maiN bilkul tthiik huuN  (After viewing today's tweets, it seems as if there are rumours about me being unwell. I want to tell all the well-wishers that I am all right. So please do not worry)," Swaraj wrote on Twitter.

 

Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi.

Swaraj had opted out of the Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. She was appointed the External Affairs Minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. The portfolio is now held by former foreign secretary S. Jaishankar.

During her tenure, the Bharatiya Janta Party leader was extremely active and popular on Twitter for reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress. She was also loved by users for her witty and humorous replies.

...
Tags: sushma swaraj, s jaishankar, bjp
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her cousin in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said Wednesday. (Representational Image)

13-year-old girl raped by cousin in Andhra Pradesh

India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

India wants neighbourly relations but Pak failed to create atmosphere: MEA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka and claimed that rebel Congress lawmakers of the southern state were locked up in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

‘Why so greedy?’ Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP over Karnataka crisis

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: File)

Amidst crisis, Kumaraswamy to chair cabinet meeting today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2020 Apple iPhone line-up to come with breakthrough technology

The 2020 iPhone will come with a smaller front camera lens for an enhanced screen-to-body ratio.
 

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

Forest official also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions. (Photo: Representational image)
 

They don’t know yet! India has lost

The 18-run loss will surely hurt and even more so to those who don’t know yet. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital payments registered were 3,133.58 crore. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
 

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

‘I developed my own website ZM Infocom and have been training B Tech students. Right now I have developed an application for 'Team Management' which I would launch shortly. This application will help an organization to deal with crisis like lack of team identity, participation, and slow flow of information,’ she added. (Photo: ANI | Representative)
 

Singapore's 'priciest penthouse': USD 54 million, 3 floors, 5 bedrooms

A view of Guoco Tower (R), where a luxury penthouse at Wallich Residence is located, is seen in Singapore on July 10th, 2019. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kolkata actor thrown out of Uber cab, abused; driver arrested

The actor went on to say that the whole incident happened in front of DevDas Restaurant (EM Bypass) UttarPanchana Gram (VIP Bazar) on Wednesday morning between 8.15-8.45. (Photo: Facebook)

Kollam: Streetlights, speed breakers to prevent recurring mishaps

Above all, traffic rule violation and speeding of vehicles along the route take a major role in these accidents.

Ambulance, car collide at Kollam bypass, three hurt

The patient inside the ambulance, Raheela, hailing from Kottarakkara, her husband Saifudeen, and her relatives escaped with minor injuries. The passengers in the car were unhurt.

No society for animal rights

Animal husbandry ministry K. Raju visits the ghosala near Padmanabha Swamy Temple following complaints on the dire state of the cattle in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (DC)

Government to study jobs regularisation in ap

Accordingly, minister for finance, planning and legislative affairs; minister for energy, forest, environment, science and technology;
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham