Nation, Current Affairs

Special court summons Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee over fake degree case

ANI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 4:56 pm IST
He claimed that Banerjee has misrepresented and falsely stated his qualification as an MBA graduate.
Banerjee is the MP from Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency. He is also the National President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress. (Photo: PTI)
 Banerjee is the MP from Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency. He is also the National President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A special court on Thursday summoned Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to appear before it on July 25 in connection a case of false declaration about his educational qualification during the elections.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal was hearing a plea filed by an advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi, who has accused Banerjee of filing a false affidavit about his educational qualification during the recent elections.

 

He claimed that Banerjee has misrepresented and falsely stated his qualification as an MBA graduate.

Earlier, Chaturvedi filed a complaint against the lawmaker under section 200 of the Cr. PC, seeking his prosecution for offences under section 125A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), section 181 (false statement)and 418 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the fast track court of ACMM Samar Vishal.

Banerjee is the MP from Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency. He is also the National President of All India Trinamool Youth Congress.

