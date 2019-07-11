Cricket World Cup 2019

Rahul Gandhi says terrible situation of farmers; Rajnath Singh counters

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Speaking during Zero Hour in LS, Gandhi highlighted the problems being faced by farmers in Kerala, particularly in his constituency Wayanad.
'There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country,' he said. (Photo: File)
 'There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country,' he said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday claimed the condition of farmers in the country was "terrible", a charge countered by Union minister Rajnath Singh, who said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers. Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Gandhi highlighted the problems being faced by farmers in Kerala, particularly in his constituency Wayanad.

"There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the Prime Minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country," he said.

 

Countering Gandhi, the Defence Minister, who was present in the House, said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers. Singh said most suicides by farmers took place before the BJP-led government came to power.

He also said following efforts of the Modi government, the income of farmers increased by 20-25 per cent.

