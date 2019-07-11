Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2019 Prohibitory orders a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prohibitory orders around Vidhana Soudha ahead of K'taka cabinet meet

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 10:19 am IST
The police commissioner issued the orders on Wednesday night, taking into account intelligence inputs.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Kumaraswamy to step down, claiming that his government has lost the majority. (Photo: File)
 The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Kumaraswamy to step down, claiming that his government has lost the majority. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: As the stage is set for a major political showdown that started on Thursday in the wake of a spate of resignations threatening the existence of the coalition government in Karnataka, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests within the two-km area around the Vidhana Soudha.

The police commissioner issued the orders on Wednesday night, taking into account intelligence inputs.

 

The prohibitory orders came into effect on Thursday when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting in the backdrop of 16 MLAs, including Housing Minister M T B Nagaraj, resigning and two Independent legislators -- R Shankar and H Nagesh -- withdrawing support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Wednesday.

Read | Amidst crisis, Kumaraswamy to chair cabinet meeting today

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept the resignations of the MLAs. Kumar has said he has to first hear the legislators. He has also pointed out that of the 16 resignations of the MLAs, only five were in the proper format. The developments surfaced well ahead of the Assembly session starting Friday.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Kumaraswamy to step down, claiming that his government has lost the majority. The saffron party has also urged the governor to step in following the crisis.

"We have petitioned the governor seeking his intervention. We may even move a no-confidence motion against the government. We will urge the governor to direct the government to prove its majority," BJP MLC and party spokesperson N Ravikumar told PTI.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, h d kumaraswamy, congress, jd(s), karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Submit detailed report by July 18: SC to Ayodhya mediation panel

He also said that the merger of MLAs has been unconditional. (Photo: ANI)

No decision on cabinet reshuffle, central leadership to take call: Goa CM

The CBI raided the offices of notable lawyer Indira Jaising and his husband Anand Grover husband on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @jaising)

CBI raids premises of lawyer Indira Jaising, Anand Grover

The operations continued through Thursday morning but the child could not be rescued so far. (Representational Image)

3-year-old falls in Mumbai's gutter, remains untraced; rescue ops underway



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vistara announces international operations; to launch services to Singapore

Vistara will expand its footprint to other international markets going forward, the release said.
 

Sudheer Babu's 'Sammohanam' co-actor Amit Purohit passes away

Amit Purohit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

2020 Apple iPhone line-up to come with breakthrough technology

The 2020 iPhone will come with a smaller front camera lens for an enhanced screen-to-body ratio.
 

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

Forest official also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions. (Photo: Representational image)
 

They don’t know yet! India has lost

The 18-run loss will surely hurt and even more so to those who don’t know yet. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital payments registered were 3,133.58 crore. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI raids premises of lawyer Indira Jaising, Anand Grover

The CBI raided the offices of notable lawyer Indira Jaising and his husband Anand Grover husband on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @jaising)

3-year-old falls in Mumbai's gutter, remains untraced; rescue ops underway

The operations continued through Thursday morning but the child could not be rescued so far. (Representational Image)

‘Father out to kill me,' says BJP MLA’s daughter after marrying Dalit

In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video edited, intrusion into my privacy: U'khand's suspended BJP lawmaker

He said he had been playing with guns since his childhood. (Photo: Screengrab)

'There're rumours about my ill health, don't worry I am alright,' says Sushma Swaraj

Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham