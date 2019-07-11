Panel to study law for doctors security

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has formed a 10-member committee to examine the pros and cons of bringing a central legislation against assault on doctors on duty and violence in clinical establishments.

Last month, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had held a nationwide protest following an assault on doctors at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata and demanded the enactment of a central law to check violence on medical professionals in hospitals.

“The committee was constituted on July 5 to examine the pros and cons of bringing out a central legislation against assault on doctors on duty and clinical establishments,” said the health ministry.

The panel comprises members from the home ministry and the legal affairs department.