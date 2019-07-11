Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP) World Cup semi-final LIVE: AUS vs ENG; Match to start at 3 pm IST
 
Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2019 Pak has not acknowle ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pak has not acknowledged presence of missing Indian PoWs in its custody: Govt

ANI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Around 83 missing Indian defence personnel, including PoWs, are believed to be in Pakistan's custody.
'Besides, as per available information, there are 64 Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and 209 Indian and believed-to-be Indian fishermen in Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has, on 1 July 2019, acknowledged the custody of 52 civilian prisoners and 209 fishermen,' Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Besides, as per available information, there are 64 Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and 209 Indian and believed-to-be Indian fishermen in Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has, on 1 July 2019, acknowledged the custody of 52 civilian prisoners and 209 fishermen,' Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Pakistan has not acknowledged the presence of any missing Indian defence personnel or Prisoners of War (PoWs) in its custody so far, despite consistent efforts from India to ensure their release and repatriation from the neighbouring country, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha to a question on the number of Indian PoWs during the Indo-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971, the government said that as per available information, around 83 missing Indian defence personnel, including PoWs, are believed to be in Pakistan's custody.

 

"Besides, as per available information, there are 64 Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and 209 Indian and believed-to-be Indian fishermen in Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has, on 1 July 2019, acknowledged the custody of 52 civilian prisoners and 209 fishermen," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

He also said that the government has secured the release and repatriation of 2,110 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, from Pakistan's custody since 2014.

"This includes release and repatriation of 362 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, this year, so far," the Union Minister stated.

In October 2017, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had suggested to the High Commissioner of Pakistan that the two sides could work to resolve humanitarian issues related to elderly, women and mentally unsound prisoners in each other's custody and consider their early release and repatriation.

"It was, inter alia, proposed to revive the mechanism of Joint Judicial Committee and that a team of Indian medical experts could be allowed to visit the mentally unsound prisoners with a view to facilitate their nationality verification and subsequent repatriation. Pakistan responded positively on March 7, 2018," Muraleedharan said.

He informed the House that although New Delhi has already shared the details of the medical experts' team and the reconstituted Joint Judicial Committee with Pakistan with the request to organise their visit, Islamabad has not responded so far.

Replying to a question on MEA officials facing corruption charges, Muraleedharan informed the House that 24 officials in the ministry including its missions/posts abroad are currently facing disciplinary proceedings, including one staff on contract at the local level.

"As the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs represent the country abroad, the Ministry attaches utmost importance to probity and follows the policy of zero tolerance towards cases involving corruption and violation of conduct rules of the government," he said.

The minister said that investigations are carried on priority and a suitable penalty is imposed if the charges are proved.

"Ministry also strictly enforces preventive vigilance by way of issuing and reiterating extant rules and guidelines, conducting periodic inspections in missions/posts abroad and extending full cooperation to investigating agencies as and when required," Muraleedharan stated.

...
Tags: pow, defence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

To a question on the decline of the domestic civil aviation market, Puri said that it is only a 'narrative' that the domestic civil aviation market is declining. (Photo: ANI)

Government would ensure Air India is purchased by an Indian entity: Puri

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at the residence of former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Jaising and the offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by her husband Anand Grover, officials said. (Photo: File)

Being targeted due to our work for human rights: Indira Jaising on CBI raids

'Centre must hold talks with Pakistan, just like rival factions in Afghanistan,' Naitonal Conference chief Farooq Abdullah also said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Centre trying to open RSS branches in J&K, divide people in valley’: Farooq Abdullah

In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Shaker Patni will continue as the party's president for Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

AIMIM appoints Imtiaz Jaleel as its state president for Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Find out

Shraddha Kapoor with Rohan Shrestha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Vatican to dig up graves in search of teen who went missing 36 years ago

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class aged 15, and theories have circulated for decades about who took her and where her body may lie. (Photo: AP)
 

Honda Cars India launches new variant of WR-V at Rs 9.95 lakh

The new V grade comes with advanced and comfortable features, including 17.7cm touchscreen infotainment with navigation.
 

Indian workers toil in cold Indian Himalayan desert to repair world’s highest roads

According to the non-government Aajeevika Bureau agency, millions work in hazardous conditions with little legal or social protection. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shock iPhone cancellation is tragic news for Apple faithful

If Apple had enough of faith in its 3D Touch, then they would have continued to provide support for it and would have continued to include it in its 2019 iPhones.
 

Should mileage be the only factor for buying a used car?

The service history will also point to any repairs or part replacements that were made and if the parts used were genuine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Trump accuses high tariffs, US-India trade talks to be held in Delhi

'Since India's election period has now passed, USTR officials will be visiting India for relationship-building with their Indian government counterparts, including introductory meetings for the new Assistant USTR for India, Christopher Wilson,' USTR spokesperson said. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka crisis: SC directs all 10 MLAs to appear before Speaker at 6 pm

(Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya land dispute hearing from July 25 if mediation fails: SC

It added that in case mediation fails or is found unfeasible, it would begin hearing from July 25. (Photo: File)

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath allocates budget to promote cattle farming

The provision of Rs 1,204 crore has been allocated for the schemes of the Animal Husbandry Department. Under this, a provision of allocating Rs 230 crore has also been made for the animal hospitals. (Photo: File)

CBI raids premises of lawyer Indira Jaising, husband Anand Grover

The CBI raided the offices of notable lawyer Indira Jaising and his husband Anand Grover husband on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @jaising)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham