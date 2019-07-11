Karnataka crisis: 'What is the necessity for me to resign,' asks Kumaraswamy

'What is the necessity for me to resign now. In 2009-10 when Yeddyurappa was Chief Minister of Karnataka then 18 MLAs had opposed him. But ultimately what happened?, ' Kumaraswamy told reporters here. (photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday ruled out his resignation amid the political crisis in the state, triggered by the recent spate of resignations by MLAs in the Congress-JD (S) coalition of the state.

"What is the necessity for me to resign now. In 2009-10 when Yeddyurappa was Chief Minister of Karnataka then 18 MLAs had opposed him. But ultimately what happened?, " Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

On Wednesday, former Karnataka chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday met Karnataka Governor and said that he had conveyed to him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition doesn't have the required strength in the Assembly.

"I requested the Governor to convey to the Speaker that he should take necessary action immediately. Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister as they don't have the numbers," Yeddyurappa said after his meeting.

On Wednesday, he had appealed to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to resign and make way for a BJP government.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. Congress' Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy government.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

