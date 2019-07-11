Cricket World Cup 2019

Karnataka crisis: SC directs all 10 MLAs to appear before Speaker at 6 pm

Published Jul 11, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 11:30 am IST
The court said that security would be provided to the MLAs.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs of Karnataka "to meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 6pm on Thursday and submit their resignations if they so wish."

A bench led by Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also ordered that the Speaker would have to call on the resignations by end of day and place its orders before the bench on Friday morning.

 

The court said that security would be provided to the MLAs. It also ordered the DGP of Karnataka to provide protection to all rebel MLAs.

