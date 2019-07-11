Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2019 Hyderabad: DNC Infra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: DNC Infra ‘fakes’ invoice to evade GST, is booked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jul 11, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 1:44 am IST
DNC Infra is located in Madhapur and is into engineering and construction services.
he company has two directors, Naresh Chowdhary Dirishala and Lavanya Kalagara, who held the position for more than five years.
 he company has two directors, Naresh Chowdhary Dirishala and Lavanya Kalagara, who held the position for more than five years.

Hyderabad: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has booked a case against city-based DNC Infrastructure Private Limited, for creating fake invoices to the tune of Rs 9 crore. After the fraud was discovered Rs 6 crore has been recovered. The company, whose promoter is Naresh Chowdhary Dirishala, allegedly claimed input credit through fake invoices. The promoter is currently absconding, according to officials.

DNC Infra is located in Madhapur and is into engineering and construction services. The company has two directors, Naresh Chowdhary Dirishala and Lavanya Kalagara, who held the position for more than five years. Naresh Chowdary Dirishala is also a director in another company.

 

A source told Deccan Chronicle, “The case was booked against DNC for bills issued without actual supply of goods for claiming input tax credit to a tune of Rs 9 crore. After the detection, Rs 6 crore has been recovered. However, the promoter is absconding. It is a punishable offence under Section 132 of CGST Act, 2018, and the promoters are liable for arrest under Section 69 of CGST Act.”

...
Tags: gst, dnc infrastructure private limited, fake invoices
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


