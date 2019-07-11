Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

CBI raids premises of lawyer Indira Jaising, Anand Grover

Published Jul 11, 2019, 10:01 am IST
The searches are understood to be taking place at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the NGO and residence as well, police said.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday carried out raid at the premises of Supreme Court advocates Indira Jaising and his husband Anand Grover husband in connection with Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violation case.

The searches are understood to be taking place at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the NGO and residence as well, police said. Officials did not give any details of locations where searches are going on, they said.

 

In May, the Supreme Court had issued notices to advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover and their NGO Lawyers' Collective while hearing a petition filed by petitioner Lawyer's Voice seeking status of investigations into an alleged case of FCRA violation by the NGO.

Earlier, Grover was booked by the CBI for alleged FCRA violations in receiving foreign aid. When contacted, Grover asked not to be disturbed as he was in the "midst" of it (searches). Lawyers Collective had denied all charges levelled by the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies)

