Nation, Current Affairs

Bombay HC dismisses Mallya's plea on confiscation of properties

ANI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
A division bench of Justices Akil Kureshi and S J Kathawala refused to grant any relief to 63-year-old Mallya.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties. (Photo: File)
 The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea of beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya seeking a stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties by the government agencies in connection with Rs 9,000 crore money laundering and fraud case.

A division bench of Justices Akil Kureshi and S J Kathawala refused to grant any relief to 63-year-old Mallya.

 

In his petition, he has also sought protection till the high court heard his plea challenging the Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) tag on him and the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA).

Mallya was declared an FEO by a special PMLA court in Mumbai in January this year.

He had fled India in March 2016 and has been living in the United Kingdom since then.

