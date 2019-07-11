Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2019 Assam flood submerge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam flood submerges 145 villages: 62,000 people across eight districts affected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jul 11, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Crops spread over 3,435 hectares damaged; IMD predicts more rains in NE.
The flooded mess of a CRPF base camp in Dibrugarh. (PTI)
 The flooded mess of a CRPF base camp in Dibrugarh. (PTI)

Guwahati: With massive rainfall across the Northeastern states, the flood situation on Wednesday deteriorated in Assam.

Informing that the flood has affected over 62,000 people across eight districts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in its bulletin said that 145 villages are under water and 3,435 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

 

The situation could turn worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rain in the Northeas-tern states, including Ass-am in the next few days.

Around 62,400 people are suffering due to flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Chirang, Golaghat, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts.

The ASDMA said that the authorities have already started five relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 203 people are taking shelter.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Barpeta, Udalguri, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts.

The IMD said the Northeastern states are likely to experience enhanced rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 9-12.

A total crop area of 3,435 hectares has also been affected by floodwaters. The worst hit district is Dhemaji, where a total population of 22,628 has been affected by flood.

The ASDMA bulletin has also stated that the phenomenon of urban flood has affected 2,100 people in Jorhat East Revenue Circle. It has also stated that landslide occurred in one village under Harangajao Revenue Circle in Dima Hasao district.

...
Tags: rainfall, asdma, imd
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


