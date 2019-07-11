Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 11 Jul 2019 3-year-old falls in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3-year-old falls in Mumbai's gutter, remains untraced; rescue ops underway

ANI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 9:53 am IST
The incident occurred around 10:24 pm on Wednesday night and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) began a search operation in the area.
The operations continued through Thursday morning but the child could not be rescued so far. (Representational Image)
 The operations continued through Thursday morning but the child could not be rescued so far. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A three-year-old boy fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon on Wednesday night, informed Mumbai Police.

The incident occurred around 10:24 pm on Wednesday night and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) began a search operation in the area.

 

Along with MFB, police, ambulance and ward staff were also pressed into action for the search and rescue of the child. The operations continued through Thursday morning but the child could not be rescued so far.

Authorities have also obtained a CCTV visual of the incident in which the child could be seen walking alone on the road before falling in the open drainage system.

...
Tags: mumbai fire brigade, rescue operation, cctv
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Submit detailed report by July 18: SC to Ayodhya mediation panel

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Kumaraswamy to step down, claiming that his government has lost the majority. (Photo: File)

Prohibitory orders around Vidhana Soudha ahead of K'taka cabinet meet

He also said that the merger of MLAs has been unconditional. (Photo: ANI)

No decision on cabinet reshuffle, central leadership to take call: Goa CM

The CBI raided the offices of notable lawyer Indira Jaising and his husband Anand Grover husband on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ @jaising)

CBI raids premises of lawyer Indira Jaising, Anand Grover



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vistara announces international operations; to launch services to Singapore

Vistara will expand its footprint to other international markets going forward, the release said.
 

Sudheer Babu's 'Sammohanam' co-actor Amit Purohit passes away

Amit Purohit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

2020 Apple iPhone line-up to come with breakthrough technology

The 2020 iPhone will come with a smaller front camera lens for an enhanced screen-to-body ratio.
 

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

Forest official also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions. (Photo: Representational image)
 

They don’t know yet! India has lost

The 18-run loss will surely hurt and even more so to those who don’t know yet. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital payments registered were 3,133.58 crore. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Father out to kill me,' says BJP MLA’s daughter after marrying Dalit

In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video edited, intrusion into my privacy: U'khand's suspended BJP lawmaker

He said he had been playing with guns since his childhood. (Photo: Screengrab)

'There're rumours about my ill health, don't worry I am alright,' says Sushma Swaraj

Last Saturday, Swaraj moved out of her official residence in New Delhi. (Photo: File)

Kolkata actor thrown out of Uber cab, abused; driver arrested

The actor went on to say that the whole incident happened in front of DevDas Restaurant (EM Bypass) UttarPanchana Gram (VIP Bazar) on Wednesday morning between 8.15-8.45. (Photo: Facebook)

Kollam: Streetlights, speed breakers to prevent recurring mishaps

Above all, traffic rule violation and speeding of vehicles along the route take a major role in these accidents.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham