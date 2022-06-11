Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2022 Southwest monsoon de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Southwest monsoon delayed, to reach TS within 48 hours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jun 11, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
The MET department on Saturday forecast that conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon into some parts of Telangana
The IMD had also issued a heat wave warning for Saturday itself at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. — Representational image/DC
 The IMD had also issued a heat wave warning for Saturday itself at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon, which was expected to reach Telangana by Saturday, is now expected to reach the state within the next 48 hours.

The MET department on Saturday forecast that conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon into some parts of Telangana. The rest of the state would be covered by the monsoon clouds during the subsequent 2-3 days.

 

A circular issued on Saturday stated that on Saturday, the monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of central Maharashtra and some parts of Karnataka.

The IMD also issued a ‘yellow’ warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, to be very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts, from June 12 to 15. It had also issued a heat wave warning for Saturday itself at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

 

While temperatures in Hyderabad have remained on the higher side for the past few days, they are expected to drop sharply when the monsoon does reach the state. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3º Celsius, which was 2ºC above the normal. 

Khammam, for which a heat wave warning was issued, reported a maximum of 41.6ºC— the highest in the state and 5ºC above the normal value.

...
Tags: southwest monsoon delayed, monsoon advanced into arabian sea, khammam heatwave


Latest From Nation

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Congress protest on June 13 at ED office

Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan visited Tirumala on Friday after their wedding held at Mahabalipuram on Thursday. (Twitter)

Nayanthara, Vignesh tender apologies to Balaji devotees

The trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to west central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. — Representational image/PTI

Westerly winds likely to delay onset of monsoon

Subba Reddy (in picture) said, after a gap of over a decade, the TTD will be organising Kalyanamstu — the free mass marriages to the poor — on August 7 across the state. — DC Image

TTD to conduct Srivari Kalyanam in 8 US Cities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Presidential election to be held on July 18

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

Tamilisai Soundararajan figures in probables for President

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (DC)

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Yasin Malik jailed for life in NIA terror funds case

JKLF chief Yasin Malik. (PTI)

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->