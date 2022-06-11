Southwest monsoon delayed, to reach TS within 48 hours

The IMD had also issued a heat wave warning for Saturday itself at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon, which was expected to reach Telangana by Saturday, is now expected to reach the state within the next 48 hours.

The MET department on Saturday forecast that conditions are favourable for the advance of monsoon into some parts of Telangana. The rest of the state would be covered by the monsoon clouds during the subsequent 2-3 days.

A circular issued on Saturday stated that on Saturday, the monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of central Maharashtra and some parts of Karnataka.

The IMD also issued a ‘yellow’ warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, to be very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts, from June 12 to 15. It had also issued a heat wave warning for Saturday itself at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

While temperatures in Hyderabad have remained on the higher side for the past few days, they are expected to drop sharply when the monsoon does reach the state. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3º Celsius, which was 2ºC above the normal.

Khammam, for which a heat wave warning was issued, reported a maximum of 41.6ºC— the highest in the state and 5ºC above the normal value.