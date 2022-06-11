Nation Current Affairs 11 Jun 2022 INSACOG to review ge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INSACOG to review genomic surveillance data amid rising COVID-19 cases next week

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
As the country is witnessing an upward surge in COVID infections, the daily infection tally surpassed the 8,000 mark on Saturday
INSACOG will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting. (Representational image: ANI)
 INSACOG will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting. (Representational image: ANI)

New Delhi: In view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will be reviewing the data of genomic surveillance of variants in the country next week in a meeting, sources informed ANI on Saturday.

INSACOG is jointly initiated by the Union Health Ministry of Health and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

 

On Friday, Dr Samiran Panda, the Additional director-general of the ICMR said, "Panic does not serve as an appropriate COVID, pandemic, or public health response. Panic does not help to analyse the data, it doesn't serve any purpose."

"It is about examining the data very carefully. So, if from a particular site or from a district or a few districts in the state upsurges or peak is being observed, then we need to look at the number of tests conducted in that area. The local data needs to be examined carefully for local-level decision making," he added.

 

Dr Panda also stressed closely monitoring COVID-19 cases at the local or district level. He said, "Examining the data carefully, where can we have relevance local level or the district level every both is an important rather than extrapolating it over one state or the entire country."

As the country is witnessing an upward surge in COVID infections, the daily infection tally surpassed the 8,000 mark, which is the highest recorded cases in over three months, on Saturday.

India reported 8,329 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is 745 more infections than yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

 

With this surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 40,370, constituting 0.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Maharashtra logged 3,081 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and most of the cases are from Mumbai alone.

...
Tags: insacog, covid cases rise
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah, Friday, June 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Some political parties behind Howrah violence, strict action will be taken: Mamata

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with BJP Rajya Sabha candidates Dhananjay Mahadik, Piyush Goyal and Anil Bonde in Mumbai. (PTI)

It's a convincing victory for BJP: Fadnavis on party winning 3 RS seats in Maha

A policeman fires in the air to disperse people protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, Friday. (PTI Photo)

Prophet row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Jharkhand's Ranchi

The assistant commissioner of police (ACP), cybercrime, K.V.M. Prasad said so far five cases were booked against those circulating the videos of the incident on social media platforms. (Image credit: Youtube)

Jubilee Hills gang rape: Cops get minor rapists’ custody; to grill today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Presidential election to be held on July 18

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

Monsoon likely to enter Andhra Pradesh in 48 hours, says MET department

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Tamilisai Soundararajan figures in probables for President

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (DC)

Indian startups created value, wealth even during pandemic: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Yasin Malik jailed for life in NIA terror funds case

JKLF chief Yasin Malik. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->